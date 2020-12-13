BEHIND THE SCENES | Ace scatters cash, gifts, promises to win over ANC voters

Magashule goes door to door to ‘thank’ voters ... and shore up his support ahead of the national general council

When Ace Magashule told thousands of his supporters outside a Bloemfontein court that only ANC branches could remove him, he knew a plan to win them over was already in motion.



He knew the groundwork was in motion and the branches were fertile for his infiltration...