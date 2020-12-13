News

Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans

The population is finally looking stable thanks to public awareness programmes and supplementary feeding

13 December 2020 - 16:35

They may look weird, are intimidating in stature and have some questionable dietary habits, but the vulture is our friend. They perform an important role in the ecosystem, and they, like many creatures, are fighting for survival. 

VulPro, the Vulture Research Project in Hartbeespoort, North West, has been part of many exciting research projects looking to find a key to their survival, including a first study published by Cambridge University Press in 2017, which looked at the potential impacts of climate change on Cape vultures’ populations...

