Comparing apples with apples

Do SA’s Covid numbers add up, and have we interpreted the data correctly?

A top virologist explains how, by looking at the stats in different ways, very different conclusions can be drawn

SA, and in fact the whole African continent, has been touted as a region that was spared the Covid-19 mortality horror of other regions like Western Europe.



The country was also recently listed as being the 18th worst hit when it comes to Covid-19...