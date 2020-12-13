News

Comparing apples with apples

Do SA’s Covid numbers add up, and have we interpreted the data correctly?

A top virologist explains how, by looking at the stats in different ways, very different conclusions can be drawn

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
13 December 2020 - 16:34

SA, and in fact the whole African continent, has been touted as a region that was spared the Covid-19 mortality horror of other regions like Western Europe.

The country was also recently listed as being the 18th worst hit when it comes to Covid-19...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans News
  2. Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him News
  3. Do SA’s Covid numbers add up, and have we interpreted the data correctly? News
  4. BEHIND THE SCENES | Ace scatters cash, gifts, promises to win over ANC voters News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...

Related articles

  1. Alan Winde reads riot act: 'Hospital beds are for Covid-19, not avoidable ... South Africa
  2. Indoor venues are public enemy No 1, warns Wits prof as second wave hits South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'I lock out any vaccine that is of the devil': Mogoeng's vaccine prayer ... South Africa
  4. SA drops to 18th in Covid-19 infections globally, despite entering second wave South Africa
  5. 'Serious concern' as 8,100 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours South Africa
X