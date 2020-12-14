‘Badly designed’ computer system leaves tour guides out in the cold

In a field full of illegal guides, the qualified ones struggle for months or even years to get their official accreditation

SA’s Covid-battered tourism has suffered another blow as prospective tour guides battle to get officially registered so they can work legally.



Almost no guides were registered between October 2019 and July this year, thanks to unresolved issues in a new computer system installed by Cathsseta, the tourism industry’s statutory education and training authority...