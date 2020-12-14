News

‘Badly designed’ computer system leaves tour guides out in the cold

In a field full of illegal guides, the qualified ones struggle for months or even years to get their official accreditation

Paul Ash Senior reporter
14 December 2020 - 18:46

SA’s Covid-battered tourism has suffered another blow as prospective tour guides battle to get officially registered so they can work legally.

Almost no guides were registered between October 2019 and July this year, thanks to unresolved issues in a new computer system installed by Cathsseta, the tourism industry’s statutory education and training authority...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Badly designed’ computer system leaves tour guides out in the cold News
  2. Never mind rewrites, maybe it’s time to rethink Umalusi boss’s pay cheque News
  3. Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans News
  4. Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor

Related articles

  1. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  2. Airbnb IPO: a barometer for travel after the pandemic World
  3. Cape tour firms get a shot of adrenalin to help them recover from Covid-19 News
  4. If the Cape wants to save jobs, it must save its sharks ... urgently Science
X