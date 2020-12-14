Never mind rewrites, maybe it’s time to rethink Umalusi boss’s pay cheque

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi’s annual package is almost R2.6m, R200,000 more than the person who hired him

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi earned more than basic education minister Angie Motshekga in the past financial year.



Rakometsi’s total annual package was almost R2.6m, which is R200,000 more than Motshekga took home...