News

Never mind rewrites, maybe it’s time to rethink Umalusi boss’s pay cheque

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi’s annual package is almost R2.6m, R200,000 more than the person who hired him

Prega Govender Journalist
14 December 2020 - 18:45

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi earned more than basic education minister Angie Motshekga in the past financial year.

Rakometsi’s total annual package was almost R2.6m, which is R200,000 more than Motshekga took home...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Badly designed’ computer system leaves tour guides out in the cold News
  2. Never mind rewrites, maybe it’s time to rethink Umalusi boss’s pay cheque News
  3. Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans News
  4. Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor

Related articles

  1. From leaks to outrage & ruling - here's everything you need to know about the ... South Africa
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | That’s all well and good, but a rewrite won’t answer these ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Government is rearranging deckchairs while SA education sinks ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa
X