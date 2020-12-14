Sober up, SA: Cyril warns of deadly festive season unless we act responsibly

‘If we don’t do things differently, this will be the last Christmas for many South Africans,’ says Ramaphosa

In what was a chilling message, a stone-faced President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that a festive season of death awaited many families due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“If we do not do things differently this festive season, we will greet the new year not with joy, but with sorrow. Many of our friends, relatives and co-workers will be infected, some will get severely ill and some, tragically, will die. Unless we do things differently, this will be the last Christmas for many, many South Africans,” he said...