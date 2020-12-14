News

Sober up, SA: Cyril warns of deadly festive season unless we act responsibly

‘If we don’t do things differently, this will be the last Christmas for many South Africans,’ says Ramaphosa

Matthew Savides Night news editor
14 December 2020 - 22:23

In what was a chilling message, a stone-faced President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that a festive season of death awaited many families due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we do not do things differently this festive season, we will greet the new year not with joy, but with sorrow. Many of our friends, relatives and co-workers will be infected, some will get severely ill and some, tragically, will die. Unless we do things differently, this will be the last Christmas for many, many South Africans,” he said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sober up, SA: Cyril warns of deadly festive season unless we act responsibly News
  2. ‘Badly designed’ computer system leaves tour guides out in the cold News
  3. Never mind rewrites, maybe it’s time to rethink Umalusi boss’s pay cheque News
  4. Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA Politics
  2. Beach, no: Ramaphosa closes beaches in Eastern Cape, Garden Route and on ... Politics
  3. COVID-19 WRAP | New Covid-19 restrictions in place 'with immediate effect' South Africa
  4. COVID-19 WRAP | 7999 new cases identified in the past 24 hours South Africa
  5. 984 pupils from Gauteng who went to matric Rage in KZN test positive for ... South Africa
X