‘Autocratic’ Cele orders film crew off beach, but Cape Town says it’ll go to court

SA’s beaches have shot into focus since Ramaphosa shut many of them down in an effort to slow Covid cases

16 December 2020 - 19:43 By Nomahlubi jordaan, Andre Jurgens, Mluleki Mdletshe, Asanda Nini and Kgaugelo Masweneng

Police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday shut down a film shoot on Camps Bay beach, saying it was operating in breach of new lockdown Level 1 regulations announced on Monday.

Access to and use of the country’s beaches have shot into sharp focus since President Cyril Ramaphosa said that those along the Eastern Cape coast, in the Western Cape’s Garden Route district and on select busy days in KwaZulu-Natal would be shut and rendered off limits...

