‘Fragile race relations’ on Ramaphosa’s mind on Reconciliation Day

The president says true reconciliation is not possible unless social ills are addressed

From Senekal to to Brackenfell, the reality is the same: racial tensions still exist in SA and many haven’t felt reconciliation.



This was the thrust of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Reconciliation Day message on Wednesday as he lamented the challenges that still beset the country as it tried to be more united – challenges not just of racial harmony, but of poverty, inequality and malfeasance by people in positions of power...