Army calls in the cavalry to help small-scale farmers

Emerging farmers will now be the beneficiaries of 30% of the military’s R1bn annual food budget

Small-scale farmers close to military bases will get the chance to become part of the value chain of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), thanks to a deal struck between the army and Agri SA to supply meat, vegetables, fruit and milk.



The army budgets R1bn for the procurement of food supplies to military bases annually and, with this new project, 30% of that will be spent with emerging farmers and SMMEs...