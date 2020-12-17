News

Diko’s ‘proxy’ made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies, says SIU

Apart from ‘extortionate’ markups, the unit alleges there was a plot to defraud the Industrial Development Corporation

17 December 2020 - 20:25 By Franny Rabkin

A politically connected operator named in the PPE scandal besetting the Gauteng health department made an 800% profit on Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) he sold the government.

This is according to court papers naming Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko, a family friend of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko, in detailed claims laid out by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)...

