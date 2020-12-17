News

How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers

Beneficiary of fraud payout tried to cover his tracks by dispersing the booty among family

Jeff Wicks Senior reporter
17 December 2020 - 20:25

New tombstones and cafe renovations: this is how the family of a 25-year-old Pretoria warehouse worker blew through some of the R5.7m in Covid-19 relief funds irregularly paid into his personal bank account by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Tshepang Phohole also gave millions of rand to his father, sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend in what the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) says was a bid to launder the cash...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Army calls in the cavalry to help small-scale farmers News
  2. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  3. Eskom exec ‘quietly enjoyed’ free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  4. ‘My feisty hero’: daughter of slain anti-mining activist pays tribute to her mom News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...

Related articles

  1. Payment re-runs under way for outstanding Covid-19 TERS benefit payments South Africa
  2. Verification processes, unclaimed grants and fraudsters are behind delay in ... South Africa
  3. More than 1,500 business directors benefited from Covid-19 social grants Politics
  4. Pensioner arrested for R4.7m UIF-Ters 'fraud' South Africa
X