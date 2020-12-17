‘I never had to beg for food before’: in the queues of desperation

About 50,000 workers in Joburg join millions who live off food parcels, but it’s not just the poor who are queuing

Before lockdown, 72-year-old Sisani Ncancema would rise early to forage dustbins in Soweto for recyclable plastics.



But now her R40-a-week earnings as a waste picker — to supplement her R1,860 old-age grant — are on hold as she waits for the spread of the Covid-19 virus to be contained...