‘I never had to beg for food before’: in the queues of desperation

About 50,000 workers in Joburg join millions who live off food parcels, but it’s not just the poor who are queuing

17 December 2020 - 20:24

Before lockdown, 72-year-old Sisani Ncancema would rise early to forage dustbins in Soweto for recyclable plastics.

But now her R40-a-week earnings as a waste picker — to supplement her R1,860 old-age grant — are on hold as she waits for the spread of the Covid-19 virus to be contained...

