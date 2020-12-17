IN PICTURES | Limping restaurants fight for a seat at the table
The industry has clashed with government for several weeks. On Wednesday, it took to the streets
17 December 2020 - 20:24
The restaurant industry took to the streets on Wednesday to compel the government to allow alcohol sales for licensed sit-down restaurants.
The industry also wants the government to push the curfew back from 9pm to 10pm and to resolve delays in UIF and TERS payouts...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.