IN PICTURES | Limping restaurants fight for a seat at the table

The industry has clashed with government for several weeks. On Wednesday, it took to the streets

17 December 2020 - 20:24 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and Shonisani Tshikalange

The restaurant industry took to the streets on Wednesday to compel the government to allow alcohol sales for licensed sit-down restaurants.

The industry also wants the government to push the curfew back from 9pm to 10pm and to resolve delays in UIF and TERS payouts...

