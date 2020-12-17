News

‘My feisty hero’: daughter of slain anti-mining activist pays tribute to her mom

Others remember Fikile Ntshangase as an ‘incredible’ feminist who ‘spoke for justice ... spoke for truth’

17 December 2020 - 20:25

A mother, a friend, a hero.

This is how 30-year-old Lungelo Xakaza described her mother, Fikile Ntshangase, the 63-year-old anti-mining community activist who was brutally gunned down in her northern KwaZulu-Natal home two weeks ago...

