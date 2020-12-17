‘My feisty hero’: daughter of slain anti-mining activist pays tribute to her mom
Others remember Fikile Ntshangase as an ‘incredible’ feminist who ‘spoke for justice ... spoke for truth’
17 December 2020 - 20:25
A mother, a friend, a hero.
This is how 30-year-old Lungelo Xakaza described her mother, Fikile Ntshangase, the 63-year-old anti-mining community activist who was brutally gunned down in her northern KwaZulu-Natal home two weeks ago...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.