‘My feisty hero’: daughter of slain anti-mining activist pays tribute to her mom

Others remember Fikile Ntshangase as an ‘incredible’ feminist who ‘spoke for justice ... spoke for truth’

A mother, a friend, a hero.



This is how 30-year-old Lungelo Xakaza described her mother, Fikile Ntshangase, the 63-year-old anti-mining community activist who was brutally gunned down in her northern KwaZulu-Natal home two weeks ago...