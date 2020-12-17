Profile

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi — the politician who has seen it all

Decades after visiting him was out of the question thanks to his own student activism, Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi sits down with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on his turf

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Sunday Times earlier in 2020, and is being republished as part of the editors’ choice edition.



Just before the dawn of democracy, a group of us led thousands of pupils from KwaMashu and Ntuzuma townships to the local school’s circuit inspector’s office. We delivered a memorandum containing a list of demands. It was addressed to the then KwaZulu minister of education, who also happened to be the chief minister of the homeland as well as the president of Inkatha, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi. ..