SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’
Hasty barrier laughed off by Zimbabwe’s many border hoppers
17 December 2020 - 20:26
A stream of people illegally transporting groceries and cigarettes between SA and Zimbabwe in April laughed off SA’s hastily constructed R37m border fence as a “joke”.
The Sunday Times visited Beitbridge, where the border post between the two countries has been closed to nonessential traffic to contain the spread of the coronavirus...
