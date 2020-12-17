Sunday Times Daily editors’ choice edition

Enjoy some of the top stories, features and opinion pieces from this tumultuous year





What a year. None of us could have seen this coming. A global pandemic and a matric exam leak scandal were interspersed with corruption, political scandal, increased racial tensions and, of course, an octopus friend. In our last edition for the year we publish a highlights reel of top stories from the Sunday Times Daily and Sunday Times. Then, from Monday to Christmas Eve we will publish a daily article looking back at the big stories from the year that was. The Sunday Times Daily team wishes you all the best this festive season. Be safe, wear a mask and remember to sanitise.