‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city

After issuing two contravention notices, officials have pulled the plug on the South Jozi Homes scheme

A huge, illegal housing development on the border of Randfontein and Soweto boast rows of half-built homes after the City of Johannesburg moved in and halted construction.



Potential homeowner Boipelo Mashaba knew from the start the new South Jozi Homes project was “too good to be true”. Mashaba said she was told about it by a friend who was also interested in buying a home there...