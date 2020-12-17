Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’
The former president has upped his argument to have judge Zondo removed from the state capture commission
17 December 2020 - 15:09
Former President Jacob Zuma has accused deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo of making false statements about the nature of their friendship at the state capture commission.
He had thereby “transmogrified” himself into a witness and made himself a judge in his own cause...
