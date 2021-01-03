Hey, mate, this Cupid-like project is packing a punch in ensuring wild dogs’ survival

An unusual method to introduce the animals to one another is make inroads and attracting international attention

Conservationists have stepped in to help African wild dogs meet their mates.



The best way to introduce unrelated wild dogs, it seems, is to run a con — rubbing them against one another while they’re sedated, before letting them meet.. When they wake up, they pick up the scent and believe they belong to a new pack...