Hey, mate, this Cupid-like project is packing a punch in ensuring wild dogs’ survival
An unusual method to introduce the animals to one another is make inroads and attracting international attention
03 January 2021 - 17:28
Conservationists have stepped in to help African wild dogs meet their mates.
The best way to introduce unrelated wild dogs, it seems, is to run a con — rubbing them against one another while they’re sedated, before letting them meet.. When they wake up, they pick up the scent and believe they belong to a new pack...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.