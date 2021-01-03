News

Hey, mate, this Cupid-like project is packing a punch in ensuring wild dogs’ survival

An unusual method to introduce the animals to one another is make inroads and attracting international attention

03 January 2021 - 17:28

Conservationists have stepped in to help African wild dogs meet their mates. 

The best way to introduce unrelated wild dogs, it seems, is to run a con — rubbing them against one another while they’re sedated, before letting them meet.. When they wake up, they pick up the scent and believe they belong to a new pack...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RAF justice: do lawyers care about court chaos or is it all about their back ... News
  2. Hey, mate, this Cupid-like project is packing a punch in ensuring wild dogs’ ... News
  3. Army calls in the cavalry to help small-scale farmers News
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned

Related articles

  1. The Game Awards 2020 nominations announced GamersLIVE
  2. Tintswalo Lapalala offers extreme close-ups on conservation Travel
  3. WATCH | Wild dog plays dead to escape a pride of hungry lions Travel
  4. Covid-19 could be a 'potential lifeline' for rhinos — but it's complicated Travel
X