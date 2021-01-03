RAF justice: do lawyers care about court chaos or is it all about their back pockets?
Private lawyers are all set to appeal the insolvent RAF’s decision to bring litigation in-house
03 January 2021 - 17:28
The decision by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to scrap the use of private attorneys to represent it in court will be before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) this year.
Firms that have been representing the entity say the move is unlawful and has thrown courts into chaos...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.