The sharpening of pencils: Stationery price wars as back-to-school season begins
Our five-supplier survey highlights a huge variance in prices for the same items
04 January 2021 - 18:32
Hoping that January’s back-to-school stationery buying frenzy will kick-start its recovery, CNA, one of SA’s oldest brands, has slashed the prices of key items on schools’ stationery lists.
The new owners of SA’s 120-year-old iconic stationery company, which has lost massive ground to competitors in recent years, recently sent Sunday Times Daily a spreadsheet of its school stationery items, comparing its prices with the same items advertised by PNA, Makro and Waltons in their Back to School catalogues...
