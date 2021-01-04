The sharpening of pencils: Stationery price wars as back-to-school season begins

Our five-supplier survey highlights a huge variance in prices for the same items

Hoping that January’s back-to-school stationery buying frenzy will kick-start its recovery, CNA, one of SA’s oldest brands, has slashed the prices of key items on schools’ stationery lists.



The new owners of SA’s 120-year-old iconic stationery company, which has lost massive ground to competitors in recent years, recently sent Sunday Times Daily a spreadsheet of its school stationery items, comparing its prices with the same items advertised by PNA, Makro and Waltons in their Back to School catalogues...