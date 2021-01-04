Zimbabwe cracks down as Covid-19 figures almost double in a week

Citizens are desperate, with some offering to ‘pay any price’ for information on hospitals with beds, ventilators

Zimbabweans on social media are offering money to anyone who can lead them to a hospital with a free bed and ventilator.



This as the Covid-19 second wave brings the country’s health sector to its knees in the face of a 30-day lockdown...