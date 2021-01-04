Zimbabwe cracks down as Covid-19 figures almost double in a week
Citizens are desperate, with some offering to ‘pay any price’ for information on hospitals with beds, ventilators
04 January 2021 - 18:32
Zimbabweans on social media are offering money to anyone who can lead them to a hospital with a free bed and ventilator.
This as the Covid-19 second wave brings the country’s health sector to its knees in the face of a 30-day lockdown...
