Complaints grow Lauder as global cosmetics brand lets down customers

International cosmetics brand Estée Lauder has come under fire from scores of consumers who bought products online and have yet to receive them — or a refund.

Many ordered discounted goods during Black Friday week, but the company’s delivery failures began in significant numbers from about May 2020.

Megan Pollock of Bryanston, Johannesburg, ordered three items on November 26, totalling R1,683.

“To date I have had no communication from Estée Lauder regarding my order being cancelled, as indicated online, or a refund,” she said.

“I was eventually able to speak to a call centre consultant on December 10, who would not allow me to speak to a manager and was unable to provide a resolution to my problem, other than to say they had a system issue on Black Friday and that their managers were contacting each impacted customer.

“I e-mailed the company and got no response. I did get responses to my Facebook private messages, all saying ‘the team’ would get back to me, but they never do.”

Serini Rabikoosen of Durban spent just more than R1,000 on her Black Friday purchases and did receive a package, but it was missing a R540 face powder.

“I e-mailed them immediately, but got no reply,” she said. “I also called numerous times — also no answer.”

Many others have complained on the company’s Facebook page about not receiving what they ordered at all, the wrong goods or none at all.