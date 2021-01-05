Shrooms can heal the psychological scars caused by racism, study finds

Could magic mushrooms heal South Africans with racial trauma? Based on a new study in North America, the answer could be yes.



A single positive experience on a psychedelic drug such as psilocybin (mushrooms), LSD or MDMA (ecstasy) lowered stress, depression and anxiety in black people who had experienced racial trauma, according to findings published in the journal Drugs: Education, Prevention and Policy (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09687637.2020.1854688)...