Water woes taint the new year for KZN Covid hotspot

Diesel contamination leaves residents in Umhlathuze without water supply since New Year’s Day

Crime continues to plague waterworks in KwaZulu-Natal.



This time 15 wards in uMhlathuze in northern KZN have been without water since January 1 after traces of diesel, which was the target of thieves, contaminated the Cubhu Water Works...