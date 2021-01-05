Water woes taint the new year for KZN Covid hotspot
Diesel contamination leaves residents in Umhlathuze without water supply since New Year’s Day
05 January 2021 - 18:38
Crime continues to plague waterworks in KwaZulu-Natal.
This time 15 wards in uMhlathuze in northern KZN have been without water since January 1 after traces of diesel, which was the target of thieves, contaminated the Cubhu Water Works...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.