Deaths in Christmas week set new record of 16,532, says MRC

A significant proportion of the current excess mortality in SA is likely to be attributable to Covid-19, say experts

Deaths in the second wave of Covid-19 have followed other statistics by smashing records set in the first wave.



SA experienced a weekly record of 16,532 deaths from all causes in the week December 23 to 29, the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) team monitoring excess deaths during the pandemic said on Wednesday...