News

Deaths in Christmas week set new record of 16,532, says MRC

A significant proportion of the current excess mortality in SA is likely to be attributable to Covid-19, say experts

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
06 January 2021 - 15:49

Deaths in the second wave of Covid-19 have followed other statistics by smashing records set in the first wave.

SA experienced a weekly record of 16,532 deaths from all causes in the week December 23 to 29, the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) team monitoring excess deaths during the pandemic said on Wednesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rock-solid win sees teen Durban climber qualify for Tokyo Olympics News
  2. Hospitals bursting at seams as Gauteng health snoozes on bed delivery News
  3. Viewers in for a wild ride as ‘Survivor SA’ proves local is also lekker News
  4. Deaths in Christmas week set new record of 16,532, says MRC News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned

Related articles

  1. Western Cape imports oxygen as second wave of Covid-19 heads for peak South Africa
  2. As second wave builds, funerals mount and coffins are in short supply South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban grave diggers prepare burial sites for Covid-19 victims South Africa
  4. From petitions to deadlines: 5 reasons SA’s Covid-19 vaccine is in the news ... South Africa
  5. Netcare sees 'alarming rise in admissions' of Covid-19 patients at hospitals South Africa
X