Hospitals bursting at seams as Gauteng health snoozes on bed delivery

Only 775 of the 1,575 beds promised by the Gauteng health department have been delivered

The Gauteng health department has failed to build more than half of the 1,575 hospital beds it promised to set up in provincial hospitals ahead of the Covid-19 second wave.



The premier’s office has confirmed that, to date, only 300 beds have been added to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with 300 beds added to the Jubilee Hospital in Pretoria...