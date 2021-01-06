News

Hospitals bursting at seams as Gauteng health snoozes on bed delivery

Only 775 of the 1,575 beds promised by the Gauteng health department have been delivered

06 January 2021 - 17:06

The Gauteng health department has failed to build more than half of the 1,575 hospital beds it promised to set up in provincial hospitals ahead of the Covid-19 second wave.

The premier’s office has confirmed that, to date, only 300 beds have been added to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with 300 beds added to the Jubilee Hospital in Pretoria...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rock-solid win sees teen Durban climber qualify for Tokyo Olympics News
  2. Hospitals bursting at seams as Gauteng health snoozes on bed delivery News
  3. Viewers in for a wild ride as ‘Survivor SA’ proves local is also lekker News
  4. Deaths in Christmas week set new record of 16,532, says MRC News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned

Related articles

  1. Covid-19 killed 339 state health-care workers between March and November South Africa
  2. SA passes 30,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, with 434 in just one day South Africa
  3. More than 500 new Covid-19 deaths in one day as SA passes active case landmark South Africa
  4. Mzwandile Masina's Covid-19 plea — 'Hospitals are full, our front line workers ... South Africa
X