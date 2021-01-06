News

Rock-solid win sees teen Durban climber qualify for Tokyo Olympics

In record time, Erin Sterkenburg has scaled new heights in her quest for a world best

06 January 2021 - 17:06

A Durban matriculant will represent SA in sport climbing at the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo in July. 

With less than 200 days to prepare, 17-year-old Erin Sterkenburg is gearing up to face off against her role models, aiming to fly the South African flag high. Sport climbing is a form of rock climbing using an anchor...

