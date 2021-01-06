Viewers in for a wild ride as ‘Survivor SA’ proves local is also lekker

New season has given the producers a chance to showcase the rugged beauty of the Wild Coast

Shark deterrent shields, stocks of anti-venom and a healthy respect for the warm but turbulent Indian Ocean were firmly in place when the latest season of Survivor SA was shot at the Wild Coast in November and December last year.



Stringent safety protocols made for a safe filming environment and ensured that not a single castaway or crew member got sick during the 39-day shoot. In fact, avoiding the virus was like a survival game in itself, says executive producer Handrie Basson, who was based at the Wild Coast Sun along with presenter Nico Panagio and 100 crew while 20 SA castaways battled it out in less luxurious surroundings...