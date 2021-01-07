At last: Mkhize confirms SA will get Covid vaccine this month, but it wont be mandatory

About 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccines will hit SA shores in January, with front line health workers the first in line

The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will be here before the end of the month, when a million doses will hit SA shores. By the end of February, another 500,000 vaccines will be here.



But, even when they do arrive, they are not going to be distributed to the public. This first batch will be earmarked for health workers. Getting most South Africans vaccinated is likely to still be a long way away...