Please sir, we want some more, say SA actors after Cyril passes the buck
SA Guild of Actors has urged the Performers Bill be expedited, arguing they are not enjoying royalties owed to them
07 January 2021 - 18:54
Veteran actress and musician Marah Louw fears SA’s talented actors could end up begging on street corners if the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill are not passed by the national assembly soon.
Louw has thrown her weight behind the SA Guild of Actors’ bid to exert pressure on law makers to finalise the bills, which it says — among other things — will secure their economic rights...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.