Please sir, we want some more, say SA actors after Cyril passes the buck

SA Guild of Actors has urged the Performers Bill be expedited, arguing they are not enjoying royalties owed to them

07 January 2021 - 18:54

Veteran actress and musician Marah Louw fears SA’s talented actors could end up begging on street corners if the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill are not passed by the national assembly soon.

Louw has thrown her weight behind the SA Guild of Actors’ bid to exert pressure on law makers to finalise the bills, which it says — among other things — will secure their economic rights...

