SA rowboat adventurer in deep water – at last
Thirty-knot winds and 4m swells all in a day’s work for renewable energy proponent Zirk Botha
07 January 2021 - 18:54
If ever there is a trophy for social distancing, it belongs to Zirk Botha.
The South African is all alone 2,000km out to sea, 19 days after setting off from Cape Town in a rowboat...
