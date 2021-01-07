News

SA rowboat adventurer in deep water – at last

Thirty-knot winds and 4m swells all in a day’s work for renewable energy proponent Zirk Botha

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
07 January 2021 - 18:54

If ever there is a trophy for social distancing, it belongs to Zirk Botha.

The South African is all alone 2,000km out to sea, 19 days after setting off from Cape Town in a rowboat...

