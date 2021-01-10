Facing up: SA doctors fear virtual consults could lead to legal disputes

A survey finds that while SA doctors see the benefits of telemedicine, they are concerned about possible litigation

While telemedicine has become a fundamental tool during the Covid-19 pandemic, SA doctors fear if they miss something during virtual consults they could open themselves up to possible litigation.



The Medical Protection Society (MPS) — which represents 32,000 health care professionals in SA — recently conducted a survey among 512 doctors...