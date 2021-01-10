Gauteng must go to level 4 for 21 days to avoid new Covid spike: experts
Drastic measures needed to prevent new surge as people flood back from holiday to the densely populated province
10 January 2021 - 16:38
Another spike in Covid-19 cases is coming, health experts have warned, but they say it can be avoided or its severity reduced if Gauteng is moved to lockdown level 4 for 21 days.
The experts warned a significant spike in cases was expected in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal due to the anticipated influx of holidaymakers heading back to the provinces at the end of the festive season...
