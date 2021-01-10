War of wards: Health workers say Limpopo hospitals in crisis. Not so, says MEC
Phophi Ramathuba and hospital staff disagree over the shortage of ICU beds and PPE as Covid cases rocket
10 January 2021 - 16:38
A war of words, and conflicting accounts, is playing out at Limpopo’s third-biggest hospital, as Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to rise.
After an article published in TimesLIVE last week, in which a doctor at Mankweng hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo, laid bare the dire situation at the hospital with regards to the availability of ICU beds, health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba came out with guns blazing, disputing the allegations...
