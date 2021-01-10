‘We cannot turn anyone away’: new Polokwane field hospital as cases surge
With people returning from holiday and mines set to open this week, Netcare in the province is ramping up capacity
10 January 2021 - 16:37
By last Friday evening, 80 Covid-19 patients would have been moved from overflow areas at Netcare Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane to a new field hospital.
Meanwhile, Mande Toubkin, from the group’s disaster management team, said its Ferncrest facility in Rustenburg would be the next to roll out extra beds, as they expected a surge when mines fully reopen this week...
