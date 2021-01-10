News

‘We cannot turn anyone away’: new Polokwane field hospital as cases surge

With people returning from holiday and mines set to open this week, Netcare in the province is ramping up capacity

Paul Ash Senior reporter
10 January 2021 - 16:37

By last Friday evening, 80 Covid-19 patients would have been moved from overflow areas at Netcare Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane to a new field hospital.

Meanwhile, Mande Toubkin, from the group’s disaster management team, said its Ferncrest facility in Rustenburg would be the next to roll out extra beds, as they expected a surge when mines fully reopen this week...

