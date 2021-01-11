News

Free State municipality dodges Eskom blackout after high court ruling

Court grants Nketoana municipality a reprieve from power supply cuts despite its R300m Eskom debt

The Free State High Court has saved a municipality from blackouts despite its R300m debt to Eskom, saying the termination of power supply would be disastrous to its residents.

“The municipality and its residents stand to face undeniable hardship and even disaster if Eskom’s decision is implemented. Yet Eskom will not be destroyed if the interruption is not implemented,” said judge Phillip Loubser...

