Free State municipality dodges Eskom blackout after high court ruling
Court grants Nketoana municipality a reprieve from power supply cuts despite its R300m Eskom debt
11 January 2021 - 15:41
The Free State High Court has saved a municipality from blackouts despite its R300m debt to Eskom, saying the termination of power supply would be disastrous to its residents.
“The municipality and its residents stand to face undeniable hardship and even disaster if Eskom’s decision is implemented. Yet Eskom will not be destroyed if the interruption is not implemented,” said judge Phillip Loubser...
