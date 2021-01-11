Promises, promises: More vaccine deals to be announced soon

Bilateral agreements will help fast-track vaccine rollout plan, says health department’s Dr Anban Pillay

The government is negotiating multiple bilateral agreements with vaccine manufacturers to deliver much-needed vaccine doses in the short term, a top health official confirmed on Monday.



A deal with Covax, an international initiative managed by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations, was announced last year, although concerns have been raised about delivery timeframes. Other deals are also in the pipeline, with the first doses expected as soon as later this month and more expected during the course of the first quarter of the year. This is according to Anban Pillay, deputy director-general responsible for Health Regulation and Sector Wide Procurement of essential medicines...