News

Promises, promises: More vaccine deals to be announced soon

Bilateral agreements will help fast-track vaccine rollout plan, says health department’s Dr Anban Pillay

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
11 January 2021 - 20:00

The government is negotiating multiple bilateral agreements with vaccine manufacturers to deliver much-needed vaccine doses in the short term, a top health official confirmed on Monday.

A deal with Covax, an international initiative managed by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations, was announced last year, although concerns have been raised about delivery timeframes. Other deals are also in the pipeline, with the first doses expected as soon as later this month and more expected during the course of the first quarter of the year. This is according to Anban Pillay, deputy director-general responsible for Health Regulation and Sector Wide Procurement of essential medicines...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Total truck-up: Covid delays at SA borders cost freight firms nearly R3bn News
  2. Water relief the ‘greatest show of fellowship ever seen’ in crisis-hit ... News
  3. What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app? News
  4. Promises, promises: More vaccine deals to be announced soon News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges
Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Related articles

  1. Experts field key questions on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout News
  2. Covid-19 vaccine: SA's race to nab the jab hots up News
  3. SA's Aspen could be producing J&J Covid shots by end of March South Africa
  4. Threading the needle: government confirms negotiations with Aspen for vaccine News
X