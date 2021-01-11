Total truck-up: Covid delays at SA borders cost freight firms nearly R3bn
Covid test certificate demand causes huge congestion that will force many companies to close, industry warns
11 January 2021 - 20:00
Delays caused by Covid-19 testing protocols at SA’s busiest land borders have cost the road freight industry more than R2.5bn and has sparked a growing humanitarian crisis, warns Southern Africa’s largest transport association.
Thousands of commuters, truck drivers and holidaymakers have been stranded for up to seven days in queues stretching nearly 20km into Zimbabwe and Mozambique as people enter SA...
