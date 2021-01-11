Water relief the ‘greatest show of fellowship ever seen’ in crisis-hit Chatsworth

When taps ran dry, the community and civil society from all over Durban rallied to get water to the Covid-19 hotspot

Trauma nurse Denise Moodley waited in her car outside her home in Chatsworth for almost three hours while her husband, Gavin, tried to find enough water for her to have a shower on Friday night.



Gavin gathered bottles of water from the fridge and kettle, but it wasn’t enough...