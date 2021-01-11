Water relief the ‘greatest show of fellowship ever seen’ in crisis-hit Chatsworth
When taps ran dry, the community and civil society from all over Durban rallied to get water to the Covid-19 hotspot
11 January 2021 - 20:00
Trauma nurse Denise Moodley waited in her car outside her home in Chatsworth for almost three hours while her husband, Gavin, tried to find enough water for her to have a shower on Friday night.
Gavin gathered bottles of water from the fridge and kettle, but it wasn’t enough...
