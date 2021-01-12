About turn: Solidarity wants BLF hate speech court order to remain in force

Judge ruled the utterances were hate speech, but then pronounced his own judgment to be ‘a nullity’

Trade union Solidarity has asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to set aside an order made by the Equality Court in Johannesburg in December 2019, whereby it declared a judgment in its favour null and void.



The Equality Court had heard a complaint by Solidarity against two Black First Land First (BLF) members, Lindsay Maasdorp and Zwelakhe Dubasi, after the death of four pupils at Driehoek Hoërskool in Vanderbijlpark in February that year...