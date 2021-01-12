News

Easy-to-use oxygen device breathes new life into Covid-19 battle

SA doctors, engineers and designers come up with ‘game-changing’ solution to shortage of ventilators and oxygen machines

12 January 2021 - 20:44

A home-grown, portable and easy-to-use oxygen device that can be used by less skilled healthcare workers at clinic level is set to be a game-changer in the use of oxygen on Covid-19 patients.

The OxERA (oxygen-efficient respiratory aid), produced by Cape Town-based company Gabler Medical, is the brainchild of a group of SA doctors, engineers and designers who wanted a cost-effective oxygen device that would bridge the gap between the standard high-flow oxygen therapy and mechanical ventilation. Due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases during the second wave, ventilators and oxygen machines are under immense pressure. It is hoped the new device will help thousands of Covid-19 patients who ordinarily would not have had access to the standard treatment...

