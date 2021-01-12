Easy-to-use oxygen device breathes new life into Covid-19 battle
SA doctors, engineers and designers come up with ‘game-changing’ solution to shortage of ventilators and oxygen machines
A home-grown, portable and easy-to-use oxygen device that can be used by less skilled healthcare workers at clinic level is set to be a game-changer in the use of oxygen on Covid-19 patients.
The OxERA (oxygen-efficient respiratory aid), produced by Cape Town-based company Gabler Medical, is the brainchild of a group of SA doctors, engineers and designers who wanted a cost-effective oxygen device that would bridge the gap between the standard high-flow oxygen therapy and mechanical ventilation. Due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases during the second wave, ventilators and oxygen machines are under immense pressure. It is hoped the new device will help thousands of Covid-19 patients who ordinarily would not have had access to the standard treatment...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.