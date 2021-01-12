Front wall gone, but Constantia house hijackers dig in

City of Cape Town set to take action as illegal tenants remain undeterred after owner destroyed the wall on his property

The owner of a “hijacked” house in Constantia, Cape Town, has demolished the perimeter wall around his property – but still the “hijackers” remain inside.



The upmarket home has been occupied by illegal tenants for nearly two years, prompting an ongoing legal battle. It was bought a year ago by a property investor – who wishes to remain anonymous – after the previous owner gave up trying to evict the squatters and had to sell at a huge discount...