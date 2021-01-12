If the former agriculture CFO thinks he’s going on pension, he’s mistaken
Recently dismissed Jacob Basil Hlatshwayo’s pension payout has been halted due to ‘PPE corruption’
12 January 2021 - 20:43
Former agriculture, land reform and rural development department CFO Jacob Basil Hlatshwayo will not receive his government pension as PPE corruption allegations mount.
This after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) successfully petitioned the Special Tribunal to interdict the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) from paying benefits due to Hlatshwayo...
