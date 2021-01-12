Most South African fear vaccine so much, they’d rather go back to level 5

Survey finds they also lack faith in a government rollout, fear the drugs are too new and are anxious about side-effects

With SA on the brink of rolling out its Covid-19 vaccine programme, South Africans are largely distrustful of them and lack faith in government’s handling of the mammoth task.



This is according to a survey carried out by technology company M4Jam among 3,000 part-time employees between the ages of 18 and 64...