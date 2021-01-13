Luxury lodges lost in the wilderness as dollar tourists stay away
Employers and staff in the tourism industry deal with the devastating consequences as revenue dries up
13 January 2021 - 19:32
As the ongoing pandemic keeps foreign tourists away and the game lodges remain shut, veteran wildlife tourism operator Keith Vincent now spends most of his time counselling his workers.
“I spend about 60% of my time keeping people in the right frame of mind,” said Vincent, chief executive of Wilderness Holdings, which owns 45 lodges and operates wilderness tours across Africa...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.