Luxury lodges lost in the wilderness as dollar tourists stay away

Employers and staff in the tourism industry deal with the devastating consequences as revenue dries up

As the ongoing pandemic keeps foreign tourists away and the game lodges remain shut, veteran wildlife tourism operator Keith Vincent now spends most of his time counselling his workers.



“I spend about 60% of my time keeping people in the right frame of mind,” said Vincent, chief executive of Wilderness Holdings, which owns 45 lodges and operates wilderness tours across Africa...