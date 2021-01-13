News

‘There is no vaccine microchip and it will not track people or alter their DNA’

Many South Africans are anti-immunisation, leading a top virologist to try to ally fears and debunk myths

13 January 2021 - 19:30 By Zimasa Matiwane

As government prepares to roll out Covid-19 vaccines, South Africans have, in recent weeks, expressed reluctance and concerns about being immunised.

Some mistrust vaccines and their efficacy in fighting the deadly virus...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Luxury lodges lost in the wilderness as dollar tourists stay away News
  2. Tech firm hauls Facebook, WhatsApp before tribunal for alleged market abuse News
  3. ‘There is no vaccine microchip and it will not track people or alter their DNA’ News
  4. WATCH | Kuhle Sonkosi hits one out the park with his videos News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. India signs purchase order with Serum for AstraZeneca vaccine - source World
  2. Eastern Cape concerned about Covid-19 vaccine rollout in far-flung areas Politics
  3. Most South Africans fear vaccine so much, they’d rather go back to level 5 News
  4. Jabbing fest: We’ve secured 20 million vaccine doses, announces Ramaphosa News
  5. SA’s steep upward trajectory in second wave ‘very worrying’ — Prof Schoub South Africa
X