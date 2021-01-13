WATCH | Kuhle Sonkosi hits one out the park with his videos

Rugby coach has Twitter in stitches as he decides whether to braai, wash dishes or commentate on Christmas lunch

From deciding what to do on a Friday night to analysing Christmas lunch and commenting on his newest haircut, Kuhle Sonkosi’s videos have proven that everything is worth a TV interview.



So much so that the Woodridge College rugby coach uses his sporting experience to offer “pre and postgame” commentary on topics as simple as washing the dishes in a series of videos garnering engagement from thousands of Twitter users...