Coronavirus command council recommends reopening of schools be delayed by two weeks

Prega Govender Journalist
14 January 2021 - 11:04

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has recommended that the reopening of schools be postponed from January 27 to February 15 because of the spike in Covid-19 infections.

Education stakeholders including school governing body associations, teacher unions and the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations (Naisa) met with the senior officials from the department of basic education on Wednesday night...

